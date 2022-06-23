A Stock You Ought To Watch Is JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG)

During the last session, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s traded shares were 1.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.81% or $1.48. The 52-week high for the FROG share is $50.31, that puts it down -146.14 from that peak though still a striking 19.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97B, and the average trade volume was 939.25K shares over the past three months.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) registered a 7.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.81% in intraday trading to $20.44 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.13%, and it has moved by 3.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.54%.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JFrog Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares have gone down -28.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.27 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.87 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -563.40% in 2022.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

JFrog Ltd. insiders own 26.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.43%, with the float percentage being 89.16%. Sapphire Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 253 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.1 million shares (or 8.20% of all shares), a total value of $240.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of Insight Holdings Group, Llc’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $141.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $40.66 million.