A -157.3% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT)

During the last session, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.47% or $1.48. The 52-week high for the HCAT share is $59.50, that puts it down -313.77 from that peak though still a striking 21.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.25. The company’s market capitalization is $714.83M, and the average trade volume was 937.54K shares over the past three months.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. HCAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) registered a 11.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.47% in intraday trading to $14.38 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.26%, and it has moved by 1.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.79, which implies an increase of 44.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, HCAT is trading at a discount of -157.3% off the target high and -18.22% off the low.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Health Catalyst Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) shares have gone down -60.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -3.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.09 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.85 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -10.90% in 2022.

HCAT Dividends

Health Catalyst Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s Major holders

Health Catalyst Inc. insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.49%, with the float percentage being 99.61%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 262 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 13.71% of all shares), a total value of $294.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $121.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 3.77% of the stock, which is worth about $61.01 million.