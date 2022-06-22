Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.02, and it changed around -$0.24 or -4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. ZETA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.46, offering almost -168.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.12, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.99% since then. We note from Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZETA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Instantly ZETA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.85 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.38% year-to-date, but still down -10.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is -36.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZETA is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -318.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.40 percent over the past six months and at a 475.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $126.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Zeta Global Holdings Corp. to make $129.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.40%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -673.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.55% per year for the next five years.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.42% of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares, and 46.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.10%. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock is held by 91 institutions, with GPI Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.18% of the shares, which is about 20.24 million shares worth $170.4 million.

GPI Capital, LP, with 9.77% or 16.24 million shares worth $207.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.46 million shares worth $22.81 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $22.81 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.