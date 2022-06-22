Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) were traded, and its beta was 3.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around $0.13 or 4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.18M. YELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.24, offering almost -391.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.03% since then. We note from Yellow Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Yellow Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YELL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yellow Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Instantly YELL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.52 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.38% year-to-date, but still down -4.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is -14.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YELL is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -383.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -93.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Yellow Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.74 percent over the past six months and at a 166.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 333.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 218.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Yellow Corporation to make $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.31 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.60%.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.61% of Yellow Corporation shares, and 50.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.38%. Yellow Corporation stock is held by 142 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.29% of the shares, which is about 3.24 million shares worth $40.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.18% or 3.19 million shares worth $22.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $17.21 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $17.21 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.