Why DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.79, and it changed around $0.95 or 3.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.10B. DLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.43, offering almost -184.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.1% since then. We note from DLocal Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

DLocal Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DLO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DLocal Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.56 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.74% year-to-date, but still up 3.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 8.86% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLO is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

DLocal Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.18 percent over the past six months and at a 64.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect DLocal Limited to make $95.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.30%.

DLocal Limited earnings are expected to increase by 162.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 45.50% per year for the next five years.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.38% of DLocal Limited shares, and 92.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.06%. DLocal Limited stock is held by 176 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.43% of the shares, which is about 57.31 million shares worth $2.05 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 3.39% or 10.01 million shares worth $357.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.09 million shares worth $146.06 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $108.11 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.