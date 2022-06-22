Why Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.07, and it changed around -$0.52 or -6.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. AMPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.35, offering almost -40.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.21% since then. We note from Altus Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 624.14K.

Altus Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMPS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Altus Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Instantly AMPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.88 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.78% year-to-date, but still up 13.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is 20.09% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Altus Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.65 percent over the past six months and at a 183.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Altus Power Inc. to make $25.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.11% of Altus Power Inc. shares, and 35.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.82%. Altus Power Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.76% of the shares, which is about 28.83 million shares worth $301.22 million.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with 2.60% or 4.0 million shares worth $41.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7736.0 shares worth $55776.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.