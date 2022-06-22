Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.33 million shares of the Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around -$0.13 or -5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $553.65M. UP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -507.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.68 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.77% year-to-date, but still up 27.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is -0.40% up in the 30-day period.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Wheels Up Experience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.99 percent over the past six months and at a -47.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $310.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. to make $300.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.89% of Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, and 58.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.73%. Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Delta Air Lines Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 21.29% of the shares, which is about 52.0 million shares worth $241.28 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc, with 21.29% or 52.0 million shares worth $241.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 7.03 million shares worth $24.67 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities held roughly 5.82 million shares worth around $22.21 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.