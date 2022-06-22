Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.17, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.41B. VRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.80, offering almost -214.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.84% since then. We note from Vertiv Holdings Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended VRT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.06 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.20% year-to-date, but still down -2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is -16.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRT is forecast to be at a low of $12.75 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -161.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Vertiv Holdings Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.63 percent over the past six months and at a -13.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -67.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co to make $1.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 142.60%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.25% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares, and 88.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.48%. Vertiv Holdings Co stock is held by 409 institutions, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.08% of the shares, which is about 37.96 million shares worth $947.74 million.

Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE, with 10.08% or 37.96 million shares worth $947.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.55 million shares worth $213.61 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund held roughly 7.8 million shares worth around $162.81 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.