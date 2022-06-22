Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around $0.03 or 7.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.67M. VERB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -678.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.14% since then. We note from Verb Technology Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5300 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.52% year-to-date, but still up 34.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is -2.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Verb Technology Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.52 percent over the past six months and at a 78.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Verb Technology Company Inc. to make $3.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.30%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.99% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares, and 7.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.45%. Verb Technology Company Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 20.36% of the shares, which is about 2.48 million shares worth $3.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 20.36% or 2.48 million shares worth $3.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $2.01 million, making up 13.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $0.89 million, which represents about 5.86% of the total shares outstanding.