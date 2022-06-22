Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.15, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61B. UDMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.62, offering almost -168.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.49% since then. We note from Udemy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 722.10K.

Udemy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended UDMY as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Udemy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

Instantly UDMY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.88 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.82% year-to-date, but still up 2.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is -1.22% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UDMY is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -179.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) estimates and forecasts

Udemy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.61 percent over the past six months and at a 17.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $149.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Udemy Inc. to make $156.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.50%.

Udemy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -1.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.20% per year for the next five years.

UDMY Dividends

Udemy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.83% of Udemy Inc. shares, and 67.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.13%. Udemy Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 30.04% of the shares, which is about 41.93 million shares worth $819.39 million.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc, with 30.03% or 41.93 million shares worth $819.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $7.29 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $7.6 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.