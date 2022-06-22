Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -61.30%

In today’s recent session, 15.33 million shares of the Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $792.84M. SNDL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.06, offering almost -202.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.14% since then. We note from Sundial Growers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.98 million.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SNDL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3560 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.91% year-to-date, but still up 17.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -19.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 199.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDL is forecast to be at a low of $0.63 and a high of $1.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -200.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Sundial Growers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.52 percent over the past six months and at a 80.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sundial Growers Inc. to make $50.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 437.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.40%.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares, and 8.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.09%. Sundial Growers Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.91% of the shares, which is about 48.24 million shares worth $27.9 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 1.78% or 29.51 million shares worth $17.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 28.84 million shares worth $13.78 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 13.85 million shares worth around $7.16 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.