Stock Performance And Outlook Of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO)

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.51, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.59B. MLCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.36, offering almost -215.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.93 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.46% year-to-date, but still up 1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.65 percent over the past six months and at a 8.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.20%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings are expected to increase by 35.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, and 41.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.60%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock is held by 373 institutions, with ARGA Investment Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 21.3 million shares worth $162.77 million.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC, with 4.32% or 20.99 million shares worth $160.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Value Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 8.88 million shares worth $93.79 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 8.38 million shares worth around $63.99 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.