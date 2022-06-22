Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 28.37 million shares of the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around $0.4 or 23.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $760.80M. SRNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.07, offering almost -432.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.71% since then. We note from Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.76 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

Instantly SRNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.27% year-to-date, but still up 49.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is 31.65% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,700.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. to make $18.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.26 million and $10.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

SRNE Dividends

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.79% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 25.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.31%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 304 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.67% of the shares, which is about 22.03 million shares worth $51.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.03% or 15.69 million shares worth $72.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 9.95 million shares worth $34.34 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.3 million shares worth around $38.58 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.