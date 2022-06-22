Risk-Takers Will Like Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY).

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) were traded, and its beta was 0.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.80, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. KDNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.88, offering almost -0.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.26% since then. We note from Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.30K.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KDNY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) trade information

Instantly KDNY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.59 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.27% year-to-date, but still up 19.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) is 35.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KDNY is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -155.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) estimates and forecasts

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.75 percent over the past six months and at a -29.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.20%. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

KDNY Dividends

Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 11.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.32% of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 89.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.89%. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Samsara BioCapital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 4.59 million shares worth $74.89 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.56% or 3.05 million shares worth $49.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $15.09 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $11.26 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.