Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.81 million shares of the Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.49, and it changed around -$0.39 or -4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41B. RELY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.65, offering almost -531.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.55% since then. We note from Remitly Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Instantly RELY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.56 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.83% year-to-date, but still down -2.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is -16.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.14 day(s).

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Remitly Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.83 percent over the past six months and at a 3.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $148.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Remitly Global Inc. to make $157.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.00%.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.72% of Remitly Global Inc. shares, and 50.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.44%. Remitly Global Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with Naspers Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 22.47% of the shares, which is about 37.34 million shares worth $368.56 million.

Generation Investment Management LLP, with 6.67% or 11.08 million shares worth $228.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS New Discovery Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $24.21 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $24.4 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.