Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.60, and it changed around $0.59 or 3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $722.44M. METC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.73, offering almost -39.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.09% since then. We note from Ramaco Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Instantly METC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.68 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.71% year-to-date, but still up 1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) is 7.59% up in the 30-day period.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Ramaco Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.98 percent over the past six months and at a 526.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 46.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 556.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 881.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 144.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $164.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ramaco Resources Inc. to make $173.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.20%. Ramaco Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 877.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.23% per year for the next five years.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 2.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.63% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares, and 35.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.46%. Ramaco Resources Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 25.88% of the shares, which is about 11.46 million shares worth $155.85 million.

ECP ControlCo, LLC, with 12.72% or 5.63 million shares worth $76.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $5.12 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $1.72 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.