PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.43, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. PCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.92, offering almost -231.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.4% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PCT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.95 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.91% year-to-date, but still up 1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is -11.64% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -137.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

PureCycle Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.00 percent over the past six months and at a 12.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.41% of PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, and 47.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.98%. PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.10% of the shares, which is about 18.12 million shares worth $173.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.51% or 7.37 million shares worth $70.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $22.1 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $19.52 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.