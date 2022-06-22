PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.84, and it changed around -$2.45 or -6.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.59B. PRCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.73, offering almost -37.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.86% since then. We note from PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 420.71K.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PRCT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) trade information

Instantly PRCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.10 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.30% year-to-date, but still up 5.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) is -5.56% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRCT is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) estimates and forecasts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.84 percent over the past six months and at a 48.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 79.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation to make $15.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 77.90%.

PRCT Dividends

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.31% of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation shares, and 65.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.42%. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stock is held by 91 institutions, with CPMG INC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 25.41% of the shares, which is about 11.22 million shares worth $280.68 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P., with 11.11% or 4.91 million shares worth $122.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $15.74 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $12.49 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.