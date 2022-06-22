Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.72, and it changed around -$0.31 or -1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.81B. JWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.48, offering almost -62.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.37% since then. We note from Nordstrom Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Instantly JWN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.22 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.23% year-to-date, but still down -3.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is 6.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Nordstrom Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.90 percent over the past six months and at a 189.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 105.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Nordstrom Inc. to make $3.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%. Nordstrom Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 125.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.48% per year for the next five years.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 22 and August 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 3.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.29% of Nordstrom Inc. shares, and 62.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.40%. Nordstrom Inc. stock is held by 495 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.40% of the shares, which is about 11.89 million shares worth $322.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.40% or 10.28 million shares worth $278.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.25 million shares worth $88.09 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $81.86 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.