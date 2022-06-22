NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel
NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.64, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.34B. NXE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.56, offering almost -80.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.67% since then. We note from NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.99 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.42% year-to-date, but still down -11.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) is -16.89% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXE is forecast to be at a low of $5.77 and a high of $9.16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

NexGen Energy Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.10 percent over the past six months and at a 62.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.70%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 17 and March 21.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.98% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, and 30.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.23%. NexGen Energy Ltd. stock is held by 190 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.20% of the shares, which is about 20.13 million shares worth $113.95 million.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd, with 2.14% or 10.25 million shares worth $44.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 20.64 million shares worth $84.61 million, making up 4.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held roughly 7.61 million shares worth around $40.33 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.

