MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.20, and it changed around $0.53 or 6.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03B. MNSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.68, offering almost -200.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.17% since then. We note from MINISO Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 674.05K.

MINISO Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNSO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.40 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.70% year-to-date, but still up 45.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is 47.48% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNSO is forecast to be at a low of $54.42 and a high of $82.21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -902.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -563.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

MINISO Group Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.00 percent over the past six months and at a 3.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $386.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MINISO Group Holding Limited to make $437.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.80%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 14.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.11% per year for the next five years.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 22.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 22.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.98% of MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, and 25.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.04%. MINISO Group Holding Limited stock is held by 98 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 13.47 million shares worth $139.29 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 4.80% or 10.76 million shares worth $111.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.96 million shares worth $9.78 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $9.26 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.