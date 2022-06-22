Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were traded, and its beta was 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.82M. LTRPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.47, offering almost -396.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 780.37K.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Instantly LTRPA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9757 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.37% year-to-date, but still up 2.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is -27.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.59 day(s).

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.80%.

LTRPA Dividends

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17 and February 21.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares, and 65.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.09%. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 173 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.27% of the shares, which is about 6.72 million shares worth $13.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.93% or 5.02 million shares worth $10.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.05 million shares worth $4.45 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $3.88 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.