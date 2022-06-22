Let’s Talk About How U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 11.26 million shares of the U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around $0.26 or 36.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.85M. USWS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.20, offering almost -328.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.98% since then. We note from U.S. Well Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Instantly USWS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 36.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.50% year-to-date, but still down -2.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is 24.84% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

U.S. Well Services Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.40 percent over the past six months and at a 64.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect U.S. Well Services Inc. to make $49.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $76.26 million and $78.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -48.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -37.30%.

USWS Dividends

U.S. Well Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.57% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, and 50.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.74%. U.S. Well Services Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Crestview Partners III GP, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 25.69% of the shares, which is about 19.8 million shares worth $21.78 million.

Crestview Partners III GP, LP, with 25.69% or 19.8 million shares worth $21.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $1.03 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.