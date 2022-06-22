Let’s Get Started On The Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.94 million shares of the Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.14 or 13.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.51M. GGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -214.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.1% since then. We note from Green Giant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 24.41K.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Instantly GGE has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.9500 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 58.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.89% year-to-date, but still down -1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) is -32.77% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGE is forecast to be at a low of $2.98 and a high of $2.98. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -146.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -146.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.60%.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.51% of Green Giant Inc. shares, and 0.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.38%. Green Giant Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 34700.0 shares worth $68709.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.06% or 14145.0 shares worth $28008.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6970.0 shares worth $19516.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.