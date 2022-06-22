Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 2.43 million shares of the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.22, and it changed around -$0.58 or -8.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.29B. KOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.48, offering almost -36.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.06% since then. We note from Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.97 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.74 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 96.53% year-to-date, but still down -7.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 0.44% down in the 30-day period.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 105.44 percent over the past six months and at a 1,600.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.00%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.16% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, and 86.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.45%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock is held by 271 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.67% of the shares, which is about 48.58 million shares worth $168.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.41% or 38.29 million shares worth $275.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 20.7 million shares worth $100.58 million, making up 4.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 13.48 million shares worth around $58.39 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.