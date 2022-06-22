JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 23.05 million shares of the JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.32 or 21.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.44M. LLL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.16, offering almost -295.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.28% since then. We note from JX Luxventure Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) trade information

Instantly LLL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4400 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.07% year-to-date, but still up 1.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) is -16.76% up in the 30-day period.

LLL Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.62% of JX Luxventure Limited shares, and 5.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.87%. JX Luxventure Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.40% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.34 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 1.58% or 53806.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.