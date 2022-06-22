Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.06, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.83B. JOBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.33, offering almost -183.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.66% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.84 million.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended JOBY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.38 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.37% year-to-date, but still up 3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is -8.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOBY is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -137.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.22 percent over the past six months and at a 27.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.50%.

Joby Aviation Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -11.81% per year for the next five years.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.14% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares, and 26.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.90%. Joby Aviation Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Intel Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.59% of the shares, which is about 46.04 million shares worth $304.79 million.

Capricorn Investment Group Llc, with 6.75% or 40.96 million shares worth $298.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 6.13 million shares worth $40.56 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $23.66 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.