HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.70, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.10M. HOOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.68, offering almost -469.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.47% since then. We note from HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 842.07K.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HOOK as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Instantly HOOK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7650 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.61% year-to-date, but still up 3.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) is 12.50% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOOK is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -841.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.98 percent over the past six months and at a 32.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. to make $2.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.97 million and $5.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 266.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -45.90%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -36.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

HOOK Dividends

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.39% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, and 68.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.09%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock is held by 118 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.69% of the shares, which is about 2.39 million shares worth $5.56 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.11% or 2.09 million shares worth $4.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $2.42 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $1.1 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.