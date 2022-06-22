Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: TRHC)

In the last trading session, 12.87 million shares of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around $0.67 or 27.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.74M. TRHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.38, offering almost -1627.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.36% since then. We note from Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 671.97K.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Instantly TRHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 27.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.00 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.40% year-to-date, but still down -6.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is 15.73% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRHC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -385.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.74 percent over the past six months and at a -54.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. to make $78.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $82.31 million and $86.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.50%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.03% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares, and 65.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.73%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.29% of the shares, which is about 3.69 million shares worth $55.41 million.

First Trust Advisors LP, with 13.41% or 3.47 million shares worth $52.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $18.41 million, making up 12.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $17.95 million, which represents about 6.44% of the total shares outstanding.