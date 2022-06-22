Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $112.81, and it changed around $3.34 or 3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.27B. BILL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $348.49, offering almost -208.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.34% since then. We note from Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 117.54 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.72% year-to-date, but still up 6.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is -1.41% up in the 30-day period.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Bill.com Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.91 percent over the past six months and at a -200.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 161.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $183.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Bill.com Holdings Inc. to make $186.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $78.27 million and $116.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 134.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.20%.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.76% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, and 107.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.39%. Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock is held by 679 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.93% of the shares, which is about 9.31 million shares worth $2.32 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.22% or 8.57 million shares worth $2.14 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.59 million shares worth $853.76 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $689.87 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.