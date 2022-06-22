ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.75, and it changed around $2.48 or 12.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. FORG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.88, offering almost -124.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.1% since then. We note from ForgeRock Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.25K.

ForgeRock Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FORG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ForgeRock Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) trade information

Instantly FORG has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.72 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.51% year-to-date, but still up 32.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) is 26.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FORG is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) estimates and forecasts

ForgeRock Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.96 percent over the past six months and at a 52.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect ForgeRock Inc. to make $55.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.60%.

FORG Dividends

ForgeRock Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.09% of ForgeRock Inc. shares, and 77.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.55%. ForgeRock Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.35% of the shares, which is about 5.29 million shares worth $141.12 million.

Meritech Capital Associates IV, L.L.C., with 12.53% or 4.05 million shares worth $108.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Baron Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.73 million shares worth $24.57 million, making up 5.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $17.56 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.