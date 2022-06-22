Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.02 or 10.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.53M. ENJY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.16, offering almost -4966.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Enjoy Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.54K.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) trade information

Instantly ENJY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3391 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.76% year-to-date, but still up 8.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) is -4.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) estimates and forecasts

Enjoy Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -94.61 percent over the past six months and at a 72.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 106.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Enjoy Technology Inc. to make $33.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.20%.

ENJY Dividends

Enjoy Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.93% of Enjoy Technology Inc. shares, and 37.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.74%. Enjoy Technology Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with King Street Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.73% of the shares, which is about 6.89 million shares worth $31.83 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., with 5.26% or 6.31 million shares worth $23.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $4.73 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $2.24 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.