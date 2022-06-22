Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were traded, and its beta was 2.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.66, and it changed around -$0.97 or -5.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $424.54M. EBIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.42, offering almost -183.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.18% since then. We note from Ebix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 463.97K.

Ebix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EBIX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ebix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) trade information

Instantly EBIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.96 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.49% year-to-date, but still down -32.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is -46.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBIX is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -857.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $273.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ebix Inc. to make $272.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.90%. Ebix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

EBIX Dividends

Ebix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 1.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.77% of Ebix Inc. shares, and 64.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.31%. Ebix Inc. stock is held by 247 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.69% of the shares, which is about 3.92 million shares worth $130.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.96% or 2.77 million shares worth $84.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $50.86 million, making up 5.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $21.35 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.