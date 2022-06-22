Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.89, and it changed around -$0.28 or -5.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $456.05M. DSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.89, offering almost -40.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.31% since then. We note from Diana Shipping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Instantly DSX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.53 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.90% year-to-date, but still up 1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is -8.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Diana Shipping Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.70 percent over the past six months and at a 265.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. to make $71.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.00%. Diana Shipping Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 137.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 19.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 19.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.80% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares, and 21.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.06%. Diana Shipping Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Hosking Partners LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.58% of the shares, which is about 5.11 million shares worth $27.59 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 1.98% or 1.82 million shares worth $7.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $2.53 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $1.21 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.