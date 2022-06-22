Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.56, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $630.47M. HLTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.55, offering almost -394.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.86% since then. We note from Cue Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 898.12K.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) trade information

Instantly HLTH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.04 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.00% year-to-date, but still up 10.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) is -7.88% up in the 30-day period.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) estimates and forecasts

Cue Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.47 percent over the past six months and at a -200.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -33.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $177.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cue Health Inc. to make $52.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

HLTH Dividends

Cue Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.24% of Cue Health Inc. shares, and 45.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.52%. Cue Health Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Acme, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.39% of the shares, which is about 15.24 million shares worth $98.3 million.

Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC, with 6.12% or 8.98 million shares worth $57.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $31.85 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $3.13 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.