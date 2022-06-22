Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -202.04%

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.25, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.95B. CPNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.00, offering almost -275.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.69% since then. We note from Coupang Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.28 million.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.89 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.93% year-to-date, but still up 15.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is -4.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPNG is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -202.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Coupang Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.60 percent over the past six months and at a 60.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Coupang Inc. to make $5.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.46 billion and $4.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Coupang Inc. shares, and 79.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.30%. Coupang Inc. stock is held by 429 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 29.05% of the shares, which is about 461.16 million shares worth $8.15 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.63% or 136.96 million shares worth $2.42 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 35.34 million shares worth $624.86 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 27.02 million shares worth around $477.76 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.