Could Allbirds Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BIRD) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 3.49 million shares of the Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.72, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $688.74M. BIRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.44, offering almost -587.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.4% since then. We note from Allbirds Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Allbirds Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BIRD as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allbirds Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.01 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.70% year-to-date, but still up 4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) is 0.85% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIRD is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -217.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Allbirds Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.34 percent over the past six months and at a 29.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Allbirds Inc. to make $78.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.91 million and $62.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.90%.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Allbirds Inc. shares, and 40.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.83%. Allbirds Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 9.03 million shares worth $136.2 million.

FMR, LLC, with 3.98% or 3.73 million shares worth $56.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.03 million shares worth $15.99 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $19.35 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.