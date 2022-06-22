Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 8.36 million shares of the Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.60, and it changed around $0.46 or 21.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.20M. DNAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.70, offering almost -888.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.85% since then. We note from Codex DNA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 276.38K.

Codex DNA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DNAY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Codex DNA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) trade information

Instantly DNAY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.90 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.19% year-to-date, but still down -27.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) is -51.69% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNAY is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -207.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) estimates and forecasts

Codex DNA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.86 percent over the past six months and at a 3.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 87.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Codex DNA Inc. to make $4.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.85 million and $2.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 58.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 75.90%.

DNAY Dividends

Codex DNA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.00% of Codex DNA Inc. shares, and 66.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.80%. Codex DNA Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Northpond Ventures, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 33.49% of the shares, which is about 9.84 million shares worth $106.32 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 4.30% or 1.26 million shares worth $13.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $7.95 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $3.62 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.