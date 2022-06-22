Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.33 million shares of the Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.79, and it changed around -$0.33 or -1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.12B. YOU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.70, offering almost -188.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.55% since then. We note from Clear Secure Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Clear Secure Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YOU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clear Secure Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Instantly YOU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.05 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.35% year-to-date, but still up 5.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is -20.84% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YOU is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Clear Secure Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.78 percent over the past six months and at a 26.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $88.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Clear Secure Inc. to make $93.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.20%.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.00% of Clear Secure Inc. shares, and 83.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.68%. Clear Secure Inc. stock is held by 132 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 27.12% of the shares, which is about 21.29 million shares worth $667.9 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 27.12% or 21.29 million shares worth $667.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.54 million shares worth $393.47 million, making up 15.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 12.54 million shares worth around $393.47 million, which represents about 15.97% of the total shares outstanding.