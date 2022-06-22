Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.31 million shares of the Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.85, and it changed around $3.15 or 10.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.27B. CHWY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $97.74, offering almost -206.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.24% since then. We note from Chewy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.38 million.

Chewy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CHWY as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chewy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.14 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.99% year-to-date, but still up 17.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 27.55% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHWY is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Chewy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.84 percent over the past six months and at a -1,266.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -244.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -225.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Chewy Inc. to make $2.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.50%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.13% of Chewy Inc. shares, and 100.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 125.52%. Chewy Inc. stock is held by 554 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.59% of the shares, which is about 12.67 million shares worth $516.62 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.20% or 8.96 million shares worth $528.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $164.83 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $147.98 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.