Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTX): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) were traded, and its beta was 4.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.91M. BTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.34, offering almost -4762.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.08% since then. We note from Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 543.21K.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) trade information

Instantly BTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.57% year-to-date, but still down -9.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) is -36.08% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -733.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -525.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.53 percent over the past six months and at a 52.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.70%. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.76% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. shares, and 23.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.20%. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.15% of the shares, which is about 2.39 million shares worth $4.89 million.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC, with 3.29% or 1.89 million shares worth $3.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $3.09 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $1.85 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.