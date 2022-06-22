Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.57, and it changed around $0.29 or 2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.69B. BOWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.09, offering almost -23.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.15% since then. We note from Bowlero Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.26K.

Bowlero Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BOWL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bowlero Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Instantly BOWL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.00 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.18% year-to-date, but still up 19.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is 9.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BOWL is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $187.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bowlero Corp. to make $220.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.38% of Bowlero Corp. shares, and 92.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.45%. Bowlero Corp. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Atairos Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 59.24% of the shares, which is about 63.43 million shares worth $572.1 million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.p., with 9.44% or 10.1 million shares worth $91.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $9.29 million, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $4.08 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.