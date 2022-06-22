Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around -$0.03 or -6.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.80M. BTOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -609.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.82% since then. We note from Bit Origin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 676.05K.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

Instantly BTOG has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4939 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.91% year-to-date, but still down -6.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) is -42.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.90%.

BTOG Dividends

Bit Origin Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.96% of Bit Origin Limited shares, and 0.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.33%. Bit Origin Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 32256.0 shares worth $44190.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.05% or 30160.0 shares worth $41319.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 30160.0 shares worth $30763.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.