Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.57M. ATNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.13, offering almost -867.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.75% since then. We note from Athenex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.26K.

Athenex Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ATNX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Athenex Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Instantly ATNX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5450 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.15% year-to-date, but still up 12.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is 6.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATNX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -843.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -88.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Athenex Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.35 percent over the past six months and at a 55.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Athenex Inc. to make $29.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.92 million and $24.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.10%.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.15% of Athenex Inc. shares, and 46.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.04%. Athenex Inc. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.10% of the shares, which is about 13.53 million shares worth $11.23 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.79% or 6.47 million shares worth $5.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $0.92 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $1.2 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.