Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 3.83 million shares of the Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $404.30M. ASTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.95, offering almost -946.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.88% since then. We note from Astra Space Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.17 million.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.62% year-to-date, but still up 5.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -39.55% up in the 30-day period.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Astra Space Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.31 percent over the past six months and at a 88.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.07% of Astra Space Inc. shares, and 43.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.43%. Astra Space Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Acme, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.12% of the shares, which is about 29.45 million shares worth $113.68 million.

Canaan Partners X LLC, with 3.34% or 6.97 million shares worth $26.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.93 million shares worth $23.54 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $11.79 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.