An Analysis Of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.30M. OEG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.05, offering almost -547.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.85% since then. We note from Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OEG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Orbital Energy Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Instantly OEG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8247 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is -21.22% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OEG is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1182.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -989.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 298.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Orbital Energy Group Inc. to make $90.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.49 million and $22.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 642.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 312.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.70%. Orbital Energy Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

OEG Dividends

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.76% of Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, and 18.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.72%. Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.55% of the shares, which is about 3.03 million shares worth $6.64 million.

Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd., with 3.40% or 2.9 million shares worth $5.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $3.91 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $1.83 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.