American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 3.38 million shares of the American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.54, and it changed around -$0.2 or -4.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. AMWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.05, offering almost -209.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.49% since then. We note from American Well Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

American Well Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended AMWL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Well Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Instantly AMWL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.90 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.83% year-to-date, but still up 14.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is 50.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.08 day(s).

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

American Well Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.39 percent over the past six months and at a -42.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect American Well Corporation to make $69.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.47 million and $62.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.40%.

American Well Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 27.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.90% per year for the next five years.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.20% of American Well Corporation shares, and 54.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.13%. American Well Corporation stock is held by 262 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.22% of the shares, which is about 16.85 million shares worth $101.79 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 7.02% or 16.38 million shares worth $98.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.17 million shares worth $31.25 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.55 million shares worth around $27.5 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.