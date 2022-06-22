Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.85, and it changed around $0.76 or 4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $945.38M. AGIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.28, offering almost -225.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.14% since then. We note from Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 627.64K.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AGIO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.69 for the current quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) trade information

Instantly AGIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.77 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.97% year-to-date, but still up 4.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) is -12.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGIO is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -154.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) estimates and forecasts

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.75 percent over the past six months and at a -126.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $4.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.10%. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 39.00% per year for the next five years.

AGIO Dividends

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and August 01.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 110.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.93%. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 252 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 5.2 million shares worth $151.43 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 9.40% or 5.15 million shares worth $149.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.15 million shares worth $159.03 million, making up 9.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $43.76 million, which represents about 3.64% of the total shares outstanding.