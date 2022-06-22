A Business Review Of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.72, and it changed around -$2.61 or -5.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.96B. ZIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.23, offering almost -87.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.66% since then. We note from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.71 million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ZIM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $12.53 for the current quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.36 on Tuesday, 06/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.79% year-to-date, but still up 6.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is -19.49% up in the 30-day period.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.73 percent over the past six months and at a 3.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 142.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. to make $3.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 114.80%.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 43.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 22.35. It is important to note, however, that the 43.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.02% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, and 41.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.15%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is held by 316 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.98% of the shares, which is about 4.76 million shares worth $280.34 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 3.98% or 4.77 million shares worth $347.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $13.54 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $13.54 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.