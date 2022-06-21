Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.11, and it changed around $0.9 or 4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. ZNTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.19, offering almost -294.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.62% since then. We note from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 847.58K.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZNTL as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.24 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.37 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.70% year-to-date, but still down -5.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is -8.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZNTL is forecast to be at a low of $51.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -442.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -130.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.12 percent over the past six months and at a -37.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,288.90% in the next quarter.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.65% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 95.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.16%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.88% of the shares, which is about 6.8 million shares worth $571.26 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.57% or 6.8 million shares worth $571.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $114.51 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $114.51 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.